Bobby Moynihan Reads “Star Wars: C-3PO Does NOT Like Sand” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. With today being Star Wars Day (May the 4th) Bobby Moynihan reads a story about the C-3PO called Star Wars: C-3PO Does NOT Like Sand!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

The official Disney YouTube

For today’s Storytime with… segment, Bobby Moynihan (and special guest R2-D2) has some fun with a Star Wars adventure about C-3PO. Check it out below:

Did you know?:

Fans will recognize Moynihan as the voice of Louie Duck from the rebooted Disney Channel series DuckTales .

He’s also added his energy and voice to many Disney projects including Star Wars: Resistance and the upcoming film Flora & Ulysses.

More Disney Storytime with…:

Week Five:

Week Four:

Week Three:

Week Two:

The multi-talented Disney Legend, Paige O’Hara Beauty and the Beast story.

story. ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan 5 Minute Mickey Mouse Stories .

anchor . Catch an exciting Iron Man story as told by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg

Tony Hale Toy Story 4 , then read Forky in Craft Buddy Day for fans of all ages.

, then read for fans of all ages. Hang with Jeff Goldblum 365 Bedtime Stories .

. Disney Legend and voice of Mulan Ming-Na Wen A Place for Mulan .

. Take a break with Ashley Eckstein The Galaxy Needs You.

Week One: