Ben Barnes Reads a Robin Hood Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Ben Barnes joins the fun today reading a story about Robin Hood from 365 Bedtime Stories.
What’s happening:
- The official Disney YouTube channel is bringing a little storytime fun to fans as actors, singers, and hosts from across the Disney brands read beloved Disney tales.
- For today’s Storytime with… segment, Ben Barnes shares a story about one of his favorite characters, Robin Hood! Check it out below:
Did you know?:
- Barnes is officially a Disney Prince —kind of. He played the role of Prince Caspian in the Chronicles of Narnia films Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.
- Marvel fans will know Barnes as Billy Russo from Marvel’s Netflix series The Punisher.
More Disney Storytime with…:
- Bobby Moynihan (and special guest R2-D2) has some fun on Star Wars Day with an adventure about C-3PO.
Week Six:
- Disney Legend, Anika Noni Rose adds a little magic to your Sunday with a Tiana-themed story.
- Hear a bedtime story about Winnie the Pooh as told by Kal Penn from Mira, Royal Detective.
- Roar along as JD McCrary tells a story about Simba.
- Listen to a Big Hero 6 story as told by Jamie Chung, the voice of Go Go!
- Matthew Morrison (and his family) join the fun with a Buzz Lightyear-centric adventure.
- National Geographic’s Bear Grylls gets friendly with the foxes as he reads a Robin Hood story.
- Free climber Alex Honnold shares a short story from Star Wars: Myths and Fables.
Week Five:
- Kristen Schaal reads a chapter from Marvel’s The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl: 2 Fuzzy, 2 Furious.
- The singing voice of Jasmine, Lea Salonga, reads a story about Agrabah’s princess.
- Ariel herself, Jodi Benson, reads a story about The Little Mermaid.
- Once Upon A Time’s Colin O'Donoghue gives an animated retelling of a Captain Hook story.
- Moana spends a day with the kids from her village in this story told by Christy Carlson Romano.
- Peyton Elizabeth Lee takes us on a tour of the Hundred Acre Wood with Winnie the Pooh.
- Take a few moments out of your day and listen as Courtney B. Vance tells a story about Bolt!
Week Four:
- Anna Cathcart from Descendants 2 and Once Upon a Time reads a Disney Easter story
- The Avengers face off against Ultron as only Meg Donnelly from Zombies could tell it.
- Anthony Daniels does his best C-3PO as he reads “R2-D2 and the Renegade Rescue.”
- Follow along as Michael Ealy reads about Arlo and Spot from The Good Dinosaur.
- Auli’i Cravalho loves a good book and reads a story about the sweet and brave Moana.
- Broadway’s Elsa, Ciara Renee share an adventure about Anna and Elsa as they visit neighboring kingdoms.
- Actor Joonas Suotamo reads a story about Chewbacca and the oh-so-adorable porgs.
Week Three:
- Happy Easter! Elizabeth Olsen reads a Toy Story adventure where Rex is afraid of the Easter Bunny!
- Brenda Song brings a new story about Belle from Beauty and the Beast to life.
- Even on her birthday Daisy Ridley found some time to read a Star Wars story about BB-8 to fans!
- Marvel stories are proving popular as ZOMBIES star Milo Manheim reads a Guardians of the Galaxy adventure.
- Officer Judy Hopps read a story?! Yep, Ginnifer Goodwin the voice of the energetic bunny, shares a Zootopia themed
tailtale.
- Sofia Wylie reads a charming tale about Belle and the Beast from 365 Bedtime Stories
- Be Our Chef’s Angela Kinsey reads a story about everyone’s favorite friendly snowman, Olaf!
Week Two:
- The multi-talented Disney Legend, Paige O’Hara read—appropriately—a Beauty and the Beast story.
- ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan read “A Sure Cure for the Hiccups” from 5 Minute Mickey Mouse Stories.
- Catch an exciting Iron Man story as told by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg.
- Tony Hale revealed that Forky asked to borrow his voice for Toy Story 4, then read Forky in Craft Buddy Day for fans of all ages.
- Hang with Jeff Goldblum and his sons as they read a Pinocchio story from 365 Bedtime Stories.
- Disney Legend and voice of Mulan, Ming-Na Wen helped fans get over the Tuesday blues as she read A Place for Mulan.
- Take a break with Ashley Eckstein (and special guest Ahsoka Tano) and listen to The Galaxy Needs You.
Week One:
- Calling all Spider-Man fans! Jason George read a Marvel short story about Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
- John Stamos joined the fun reading, A Kiss Goodnight by Disney Legends Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman.
- Officer Giggle McDimples herself, Ally Maki, read A New Purpose to audiences on Disney’s YouTube channel.
- Yvette Nicole Brown kicked off the Storytime With… series on March 24th with Elena and the Secret of Avalor.