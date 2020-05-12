Erin Andrews Reads a Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Erin Andrews joins the fun today with a Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck adventure from 5-Minute Girl Power Stories.

What’s happening:

The official Disney YouTube

For today’s Storytime with… segment, Erin Andrews reads the story “The Missing Daffodils” about Minnie Mouse and Daisy and some disappearing flowers. Check it out below:

Why you know her:

Andrews’ career has taken her from ESPN’s College GameDay and Good Morning America, to Fox NFL and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars .

to Fox NFL and ABC’s . Her favorite movie as a kid was Mary Poppins which led to her helping Dan Lanigan uncover some of the film’s collector’s pieces in an episode of Prop Culture.

