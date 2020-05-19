Ginger Zee Reads a Mickey Mouse Story on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Ginger Zee joins the fun today reading about Mickey Mouse’s hiccup predicament from 5-Minute Mickey Mouse Stories.

What’s happening:

The official Disney YouTube

For today’s Storytime with… segment, ABC’s Chief meteorologist, Ginger Zee and her son Adrian read “A Sure Cure for Hiccups.” Check it out below:

Did you know:

Ginger Zee is the friendly face greeting audiences every day with the nationwide weather update on Good Morning America . She also often appears on World News Tonight with David Muir .

