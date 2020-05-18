Clark Gregg Reads a Tale from “Star Wars: Myths & Fables” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Clark Gregg joins the fun today reading an epic tale from Star Wars: Myths & Fables.

What’s happening:

The official Disney YouTube

For today’s Storytime with… segment, Clark Gregg reads the story “The Witch and the Wookie” from Star Wars: Myths & Fables. Check it out below:

Did you know:

Gregg is probably best known to Marvel fans for playing Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

He recently appeared with his wife, actress Jennifer Grey, in a few episodes of The Conners.

