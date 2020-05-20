Randall Park Reads “Pied Piper Mickey” on Disney’s YouTube Channel

Are you ready for Disney storytime? Get comfy and listen as a friendly face from the Disney family reads one of their favorite stories. Randall Park joins the fun today reading about “Pied Piper Mickey” from Mickey & Friends: My First Bedtime Storybook.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

The official Disney YouTube

For today’s Storytime with… segment, Randall Park reads a classic story about Mickey Mouse as the Pied Piper. Check it out below:

Did you know:

Park starred as patriarch Louis Huang for six seasons on the ABC comedy, Fresh Off the Boat . He’s also had a recurring role on HBO’s Veep , and appeared in DC’s Aquaman .

. He’s also had a recurring role on HBO’s , and appeared in DC’s . But Park hasn’t just hung out with the Justice League…he played FBI agent Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp and will reprise his role in Disney+’s forthcoming WandaVision.

More Disney Storytime with…:

Week Seven:

Week Six:

Week Five:

Week Four:

Week Three:

Week Two:

The multi-talented Disney Legend, Paige O’Hara Beauty and the Beast story.

story. ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan 5 Minute Mickey Mouse Stories .

anchor . Catch an exciting Iron Man story as told by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg

Tony Hale Toy Story 4 , then read Forky in Craft Buddy Day for fans of all ages.

, then read for fans of all ages. Hang with Jeff Goldblum 365 Bedtime Stories .

. Disney Legend and voice of Mulan Ming-Na Wen A Place for Mulan .

. Take a break with Ashley Eckstein The Galaxy Needs You.

Week One: