Hasbro Reveals New Packaging, “Star Wars Rebels” Figures for The Black Series Action Figure Line

by | May 28, 2020 1:19 PM Pacific Time

Star Wars action figure collectors have something new to cheer about this afternoon– the popular toy company Hasbro has revealed gorgeous new packaging for its enduring six-inch Star Wars: The Black Series line that “highlights new character art for each figure” and “allows fans to create amazing montage-style displays of their favorite Star Wars characters.” The art is color-coded by specific Star Wars movies and TV series, encouraging attractive displays and eye-catching organization.

Along with this announcement, Hasbro also unveiled an all-new six-inch The Black Series Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios action figure, which will join repackagings of Ezra Bridger, Kanan Jarrus, Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, Ahsoka Tano, and that peculiar droid Chopper in celebrating the hit animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Beyond the Star Wars Rebels gang, also available in the new Star Wars: The Black Series packaging design will be Luke Skywalker in his Snowspeeder Pilot gear, an classic-style Imperial Stormtrooper from The Mandalorian, a Kamino Clone Trooper, The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary version of Darth Vader, the Return of the Jedi version of Admiral Ackbar, The Mandalorian title character bounty hunter Din Djarin in his Beskar Armor, and Teebo the Ewok.

Each of these Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series six-inch action figures retails for $19.99 and will become available this fall, but the full wave is available for pre-order now from Entertainment Earth. Also available is The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary collection with retro Kenner-inspired packaging. These figures are available now and include the above-mentioned Luke Skywalker in Snowspeeder gear, plus Bespin Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, a Hoth Rebel Soldier, Hoth Princess Leia Organa, Yoda, Dagobah R2-D2, and Bespin Luke Skywalker. Watch Laughing Place’s video review below for details:

 
 
Comments

