“I Am With You” Song From “At Home With Olaf” Series Now Available on Most Streaming Services

Fans of the Olaf at Home shorts that have been appearing recently can now stream a popular song from one of the series’ entries on most streaming services.
What’s Happening:
- Recently, Walt Disney Animation Studios introduced a new YouTube series of shorts titled “At Home With Olaf,” which reunited fans with the lovable snowman from Disney’s Frozen.
- The 20th and final video in the series debuted and gave us a new heartfelt song titled “I Am With You.”
- The song became a fan favorite and is now available to be streamed on many services, including Spotify and Apple Music.
- The song is performed by the original voice of Olaf himself, Josh Gad.
- You can see all 20 “At Home With Olaf” shorts on the Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube channel.
- You can listen to the song now on any of the streaming services listed here.
ICYMI: More Olaf Fun
- If you’ve ever wanted to try and draw a character by hand, a Disney Animator has taken to the #DrawWithDisneyAnimation series to teach folks how to draw the snowman everyone thinks is worth melting for.
- Star of The Office and Be Our Chef on Disney+, Angela Kinsey recently created one of #DisneyMagicMoments where she read a fun Olaf story to viewers.