Union Memorandum Suggests EPCOT’s World Showcase May Be Temporarily Staffed Without Cultural Representatives

Walt Disney World and Unite Here Local 362 have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the recall of attractions and custodial Cast Members that addresses how Disney may handle staffing at EPCOT’s World Showcase:
What’s Happening:
- The agreement between Walt Disney World and the Unite Here Local 362 union covered particular issues such as order of staff recall and scheduling.
- Most interestingly, the agreement states that, until Disney is able to resume normal staffing, Cast Members who “do not meet the culturally authentic theming at EPCOT may be temporarily assigned to work in positions which are otherwise reserved for Cultural Representatives.”
- Walt Disney World suspended their Cultural Representative program shortly after the parks closed and had those Cast Members return to their home countries.
- Due to current travel restrictions, it may be difficult for Cultural Representatives to return to Central Florida.
- Walt Disney World is currently still awaiting state approval to proceed with their reopening plans that call for Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to reopen on July 11th followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15th.