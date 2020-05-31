Tokyo Disney Resort Remains Closed as Japan Reopens

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced that the parks will remain closed for the time being despite the Japanese government lifting the state of emergency.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo Disney Resort shared an update on their website that the parks will remain temporarily closed.
- The statement comes five-days after the state of emergency was listed in the remaining four prefectures to reopen, which included Tokyo.
- Several new experiences were scheduled to open while the parks were closed, including The Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast and Happy Ride with Baymax.
- The announcement states that these experiences will open at a later date to be announced, but that they won’t be available right away when the parks welcome Guests back.
- While the parks won’t reopen right away, the Tokyo Disney Resort’s shopping area, Ikspiari, is scheduled to reopen on June 1st.
- The full statement can be read below.
Tokyo Disneyland’s Statement:
Although the government's state of emergency declaration regarding the new coronavirus (COVID-19) has been lifted, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will temporarily remain closed.
The reopening of the Parks will be determined when external and internal conditions have been readied, including the phased easing of closure requests from the government and local municipalities, as well as preparations for Park operations. The reopening date will be announced once it has been decided.
Additionally, the opening date for the Tokyo Disneyland major expansion area will be determined once the situation can be gauged after reopening both parks.