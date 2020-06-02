New Disney Fun House Opens at Shanghai Children’s Medical Center on International Children’s Day

by | Jun 2, 2020 7:28 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Yesterday, The Walt Disney Company and Shanghai Disney Resort opened their 27th Disney Fun House at the Shanghai Children’s Medical Center. The Disney playroom is themed to outer space and features character in astronaut costumes, floating among the cosmos.  

What’s happening:

  • In celebration of International Children’s Day, The Walt Disney Company and Shanghai Disney Resort launched a brand new space-themed Disney Fun House in China at Shanghai Children’s Medical Center.
  • The June 1st ceremony marked the opening of Disney’s 27th Fun House in China and was attended by:
    • Representatives from The Walt Disney Company
    • Shanghai Disney Resort
    • Shanghai Children’s Medical Center
    • Shanghai Charity Foundation
    • Disney VoluntEARS
    • Mickey Mouse
    • Minnie Mouse
  • The new Disney Fun House takes children in need on a journey to the furthest reaches of the galaxy, and creates unique Disney fun and happiness for them and their families during their stay in the hospital.
  • The new outer-space theme was specially designed for Shanghai Children’s Medical Center by Walt Disney Imagineering in Shanghai.

  • Children will be welcomed by images of Disney characters in space suits and inspirational designs. Here they’ll discover games, activities and fun learning experiences.
  • As with all Disney Fun Houses, this location incorporates a perfect blend of world-renowned Disney creativity, while creating a warm and entertaining atmosphere bringing families together during their time at the medical center.

Did you know?:

  • As part of an initiative launched in 2016, The Walt Disney Company and Shanghai Disney Resort will provide playrooms and play activities to more than 50 hospitals in China over a five-year period.
  • This continued effort of supporting children’s hospitals is a well-known Disney tradition, which dates back to the 1930s when Walt Disney would visit families, accompanied by Disney characters and animators to grant magical wishes to children in times of adversity.

What they’re saying:

  • Joe Schott, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort: “The opening of the new Disney Fun House demonstrates Disney’s ongoing commitment and care for children and families, and the importance of bringing impactful change to local communities. Disney embodies hope and happiness, including during tough times. As we welcomed families back to Shanghai Disneyland just a couple of weeks ago, we look forward to providing moments of magic when it’s needed most.”

Other Disney Fun House locations:

 
 
