Recently Implemented Curfew in Orange County, FL Has Been Lifted, Effective Immediately

Several days ago, following a night of protests in Orlando, Orange County Mayor Jerry Dennings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer had put in place a curfew from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am. Moments ago, a tweet from Orange County announced that the curfew has been lifted, effective immediately.
The 10 p.m. curfew will be lifted, effective immediately. It was put in effect on May 31. The purpose of the curfew was to prevent the further spread of #COVID19. With demonstrators wearing face masks and social distancing, there is no need to continue the curfew. pic.twitter.com/Q1geRt996G
— Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 8, 2020
What’s Happening:
- A curfew for Orange County that was put in place as a preventative measure in response to a night of protests in Orlando on May 31st has been lifted, effective immediately.
- The curfew was put in place after protestors blacked part of State Road 408, requiring law enforcement to use tear gas to open the road back up.
- A crowd of protestors also gathered outside of the Orlando Police Department where some protestors threw rocks, bottles, and concrete at police officers.
- Some local businesses were also broken into with two arrests being made according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.
- The curfew was in place nightly from 10:00 PM – 5:00 AM. Days after it was implemented, the curfew for the downtown corridor was also modified so it would be in effect from 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM. That modification was changed recently, and as of moments ago, the entire curfew has been lifted.
- This curfew also affected the operations of both Universal CityWalk and Disney Springs, which had previously reopened after being closed for months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Because of the curfew, team members and cast members had to be allotted enough time to get home, forcing the shopping and dining destinations to close earlier than their originally announced hours.
- It is expected that the hours of CityWalk and Disney Springs will return to their originally announced reopening operating hours (closing at 10:00 PM) now that the curfew has been lifted.