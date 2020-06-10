Disney World Shares Video and Fact Sheet About New Resort Safety Enhancements

Disney has shared a video about the updates to the Resort experience and a new tip sheet about how room cleaning procedures have been enhanced.
What’s Happening:
- Katie Kelly, Vice President of Worldwide Safety Services at Disney Parks, shared an update for Guests on the Disney Parks Blog.
- Select Resorts at the Walt Disney World Resort will reopen on June 22nd with new enhancements in the interest of the health and safety of Guests and Cast Members.
- For more details on Walt Disney World’s Resort operation changes and which resorts will reopen, click here.
- Aside from the video above, the new information in this post includes more specifics about the extra level of cleaning performed on each room prior to a Guest’s arrival.
- This includes light switches, closet amenities, beverage areas, bathroom fixtures, thermostat controls, electronic devices, and amenities.
- It’s worth noting that many of the cleaning procedures on the graphic were already being performed.