Funko Releasing a Haunted Mansion Pop! Town Figure with Butler this Fall, Now Available for Pre-Order

Funko will release a new Pop! Town figure of Disneyland’s The Haunted Mansion with a Butler this September. Pre-orders are now available from Entertainment Earth.
What’s Happening:
- Entertainment Earth is now taking pre-orders for a new Funko Pop! Town figure of The Haunted Mansion with a Butler figure.
- The mansion in the figure is Disneyland’s version from New Orleans Square.
- The figure will be packaged in a window display box.
- This figure joins several others from The Haunted Mansion that were announced in May, most of which will be available in September as well.