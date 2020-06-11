Marvel Unlimited Offering Free Selection of Comics from Marvel’s Black Storytellers

Marvel Unlimited has been offering free collections of some of Marvel’s most popular stories over the past few months. This month, Marvel’s comic subscription service will offer a selection of stories from some of the very best Black storytellers.
- The featured comics celebrate the legacies of the Black creators and character who have been intertwined with Marvel history.
- To access Marvel Unlimited’s free comics offering, download or update the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android at the respective Apple and Google Play app stores, and click “Free Comics” on the landing screen.
- No payment information or trial subscriptions will be required for the selection of free comics.
- To find these stories and more of Marvel’s greatest comic books in print, find and support your local comic book shop at comicshoplocator.com or by visiting marvel.com/lovecomicshops.
See below for the full list of titles:
- Marvel’s Voices
- Black Panther and the Crew
- Power Man and Iron Fist: The Boys Are Back In Town
- Black Panther: World of Wakanda
- Deathlok: The Souls of Cyber-Folk
- Ironheart: Those With Courage
- Black Panther by Priest Vol. 1
- Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel
- Black Panther: The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda
- Shuri: The Search for Black Panther
- Mosaic: King of the World
- Captain America/Black Panther: Flags of our Fathers
- Black Panther – Long Live the King
- Killmonger: By Any Means
- Falcon: Take Flight
- The New Fantastic Four
- Black Panther: Panther’s Rage
- Damage Control
- Marvel Rising: Heroes of the Round Table
- Truth: Red, White and Black
ICYMI:
