Marvel Unlimited Offering Free Selection of Comics from Marvel’s Black Storytellers

Marvel Unlimited has been offering free collections of some of Marvel’s most popular stories over the past few months. This month, Marvel’s comic subscription service will offer a selection of stories from some of the very best Black storytellers.

The featured comics celebrate the legacies of the Black creators and character who have been intertwined with Marvel history.

To access Marvel Unlimited’s free comics offering, download or update the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android at the respective Apple Google Play

No payment information or trial subscriptions will be required for the selection of free comics.

To find these stories and more of Marvel’s greatest comic books in print, find and support your local comic book shop at comicshoplocator.com marvel.com/lovecomicshops

See below for the full list of titles:

ICYMI: