Bowers Museum Set To Reopen June 19th and Extend Walt Disney Archives Exhibit Into October

Just in time for Fathers Day, the Bowers Museum in Southern California is set to reopen on June 19th, and also has extended the run for the exhibition, Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic that opened shortly before the museum closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What’s Happening:
- The Bowers Museum has announced that they are ready to once again open their doors to the public on Friday, June 19, just in time for Father’s Day!
- With the help of a little Disney magic, they also announced that the spectacular exhibition Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic will be extended through October 18th!
- While the Bowers Museum is excited to welcome back the public, their safety and that of the staff is of the utmost importance. Accordingly, the Bowers Museum Reopening Task Force has developed the following greatly enhanced health and safety precautions for both the staff and visitors:
- Facial coverings are required for all staff and visitors.
- Six feet of social distancing
- Additional hand sanitizing stations
- Increased cleaning protocols in frequency and scope
- Additional signage to provide assistance with new guidelines
- Drinking fountains will be closed
- Only one available entrance off of Main Street to control traffic and reduced capacity.
- Shortly after Bowers Museum closed for the pandemic, they also made the Walt Disney Archives exhibit available virtually.
- As previously mentioned, Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic had opened shortly before the museum closed and we were on scene to check things out. Have a look here, and be sure to check out the real thing if you can now that it has been extended through October 18th!
- Tickets can be purchased for the exhibit and general admission here.