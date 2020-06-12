Duffy and Friends Star in New Disney Parks YouTube Video

Disney Parks YouTube has shared a cute video about the importance of friendship starring Duffy and his buddies.
What’s happening:
- Friendship is the best thing ever and the latest YouTube video from Disney Parks celebrates Duffy the Disney Bear and his animal pals.
- The 2-minute stop motion clip tells an adorable and complete story with music but no dialogue.
- This particular adventure features Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, ‘Olu Mel, and CookieAnn hanging out together at their beach house. Duffy finds some morning glory seeds and the group decides to plant them, but they wind up with mixed results. Not to worry though, the friends know how to help each other! Take a look:
More Duffy and Friends:
- In March, fans learned that Duffy, and ShellieMay had come up with a new name for ‘Olu. The ukulele playing turtle is now known as ‘Olu Mel with Mel being short for melody!
- CookieAnn joined Duffy’s group of friends in July of 2018 debuting at Hong Kong Disneyland. She originally went by Cookie, but after meeting StellaLou and ShellieMay, she wanted a double name too.
- Once upon a time Duffy met guests at EPCOT, and even though you can’t find him there any more, the entire group (except for Olu Mel) can be found at Tokyo DisneySea and Shanghai Disneyland.