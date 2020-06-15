Norman Osborn Returns as the Green Goblin in “Amazing Spider-Man #850” this September

Norman Osborn is set to return at the insidious Green Goblin in Amazing Spider-Man #850, where Nick Spencer, Ryan Ottley, and a veritable Hall of Fame of Spider-Creators celebrate a web-swinging landmark that is due out this September!

What’s Happening:

Spider-Man will have his hands full with the Sin-Eater’s reign of terror in the upcoming “Sins Rising” epic – but things will be getting much, much worse. Spider-Man’s greatest foe, Norman Osborn, returns as the Green Goblin in the over-sized Amazing Spider-Man #850 ! Writer Nick Spencer and artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos, and Mark Bagley will be joined by a veritable Hall of Fame of Spider-Creators to chronicle this climactic chapter in the wall crawler’s years-long conflict with the Goblin-masked madman. And as if that wasn’t enough, the issue will also boast a collection of prestige short stories by Tradd Moore, Kurt Busiek, Chris Bachalo, Aaron Kuder, and Saladin Ahmed!

! Writer Nick Spencer and artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos, and Mark Bagley will be joined by a veritable Hall of Fame of Spider-Creators to chronicle this climactic chapter in the wall crawler’s years-long conflict with the Goblin-masked madman. And as if that wasn’t enough, the issue will also boast a collection of prestige short stories by Tradd Moore, Kurt Busiek, Chris Bachalo, Aaron Kuder, and Saladin Ahmed! Spidey has faced his share of hardships, but even the worst things that have happened to him are just a prelude to what transpires here. This colossal showdown will come crashing into comic shops this September, and is not to be missed!

What They’re Saying:

Executive Editor Nick Lowe: "This is maybe the most action-packed and harrowing issue of Amazing Spider-Man ever! There are so many twists and turns and Spidey has never had his back up against a wall like this before."

ICYMI: More Spider-Man News: