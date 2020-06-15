Norman Osborn Returns as the Green Goblin in “Amazing Spider-Man #850” this September

Norman Osborn is set to return at the insidious Green Goblin in Amazing Spider-Man #850, where Nick Spencer, Ryan Ottley, and a veritable Hall of Fame of Spider-Creators celebrate a web-swinging landmark that is due out this September!
What’s Happening:
- Spider-Man will have his hands full with the Sin-Eater’s reign of terror in the upcoming “Sins Rising” epic – but things will be getting much, much worse. Spider-Man’s greatest foe, Norman Osborn, returns as the Green Goblin in the over-sized Amazing Spider-Man #850! Writer Nick Spencer and artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos, and Mark Bagley will be joined by a veritable Hall of Fame of Spider-Creators to chronicle this climactic chapter in the wall crawler’s years-long conflict with the Goblin-masked madman. And as if that wasn’t enough, the issue will also boast a collection of prestige short stories by Tradd Moore, Kurt Busiek, Chris Bachalo, Aaron Kuder, and Saladin Ahmed!
- Spidey has faced his share of hardships, but even the worst things that have happened to him are just a prelude to what transpires here. This colossal showdown will come crashing into comic shops this September, and is not to be missed!
What They’re Saying:
- Executive Editor Nick Lowe: "This is maybe the most action-packed and harrowing issue of Amazing Spider-Man ever! There are so many twists and turns and Spidey has never had his back up against a wall like this before."
ICYMI: More Spider-Man News:
- Sony held an event recently to share a look at “the future of gaming” by showing off some of the upcoming projects for the highly anticipated PlayStation 5. Among those projects is a sequel for the wildly popular Marvel’s Spider-Man titled Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
- Mack recently took a look at Miles Morales: Spider-Man #17 and you can read his review here!