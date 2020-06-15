Running Universal Announces Virtual 5K, 10K, and Kids’ 1K “Trolls” Races

by | Jun 15, 2020 11:23 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Running Universal has announced their next event is going virtual! This summer, Universal fans of all ages can participate in the Trolls themed run that includes 5K, 10K, and Kids 1K races.

What’s happening:

  • Universal Studios Hollywood is inviting guests to bring the excitement and colorful exuberance of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls to their front door with the all-new 5K, 10K or Kids’ 1K Running Universal Virtual Race.
  • Registration is now open at RunningUniversal.com with multiple standard and VIP packages available.
  • All participants will receive a collectible finisher medal featuring their favorite Trolls World Tour characters, complete with touchable hair.
  • Finisher Medals include:
    • Virtual 5K runners have the choice of Poppy or Branch medals
    • Virtual 10K racers will receive a sparkly medal featuring Guy Diamond
    • Virtual Trolls Party Package includes all three medals.
    • Kids who run the 1K will receive their own exclusive Trolls medallion.
  • Registration is limited and the Virtual Race can be completed at any time between June 15-September 30, 2020.

Running Universal Packages:

  • Guests can choose between several different running packages to commemorate their own hair-raising Trolls tribute to the popular Running Universal series.
  • Team Members and Pass Members can save $6 per registration off the standard price.
  • The Standard 5K or 10K package – $49.00:
    • One collectible medal
    • Themed drawstring backpack
    • Collectible Trolls pin
    • Downloadable bib and certificate.
  • VIP 5K or 10K package – $69.00:
    • Includes the above plus:
    • Running Universal reusable water bottle
  • Young racers participating in the Kids’ 1K – $25.00:
    • Exclusive medallion
    • Themed drawstring backpack
    • Collectible Trolls pin
    • Downloadable bib and certificate
  • Trolls Party Package – $89.00: 
    • All three medals along
    • Standard Package items
    • Reusable water bottle

Train like a Troll:

  • Runners can enhance their at-home experience by listening to the Running Universal playlist on Spotify as they train and complete the race.

More Running Universal Fun:

  • Fans participating in the races are encouraged to share their experience on their social media channels using the hashtag #RunningUniversal and use brand-new Virtual Race stickers on GIPHY.
  • Trolls is the third Running Universal event hosted by Universal Studios Hollywood. Previous installments include:
  • For more information about “Running Universal” events, visit RunningUniversal.com.
 
 
