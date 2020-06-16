Adventures by Disney Cancels Trips Through August, Extends Refund Options

by | Jun 16, 2020 2:49 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Though many of the Disney parks around the world are ramping up to reopen, other facets of The Walt Disney Company are still being subjected to the trials of COVID-19. As a result of this, Adventures by Disney has made the decision to cancel trips through August of this year.

What’s Happening:

  • With the wellbeing of their Guests and team members as a top priority, and in line with direction from health experts and government officials, Adventures by Disney has made the decision to suspend departures through August 31, 2020. All impacted Guests and travel agents will be contacted by Adventures by Disney.
  • In light of this cancellation, Adventures By Disney is offering booked guests the choice of a future travel credit to be used for a 2020 or 2021 Adventures by Disney trip, or a full refund. There are more than 35 Adventures by Disney trips available, with reimagined trips to Australia, Austria and Czech Republic, Spain, and Ecuador: Amazon and Galapagos Islands. In addition, in 2021 they are excited to announce the additions of New Zealand, Portugal and Grand Europe: England, France & Italy to our line-up of available destinations.
  • If a booked guest does not contact Adventures by Disney by Friday, July 31, 2020, their reservation will automatically cancel, and a refund will be issued back to the original form of payment. Guests requesting a refund should know that any refunds will be processed in our normal course of business, but may be delayed due to the high volume.
  • A Final Payment Extension will be automatically added to all reservations for adventures departing through November 30, 2020 (previously the extension was for departures through October 31, 2020). Final payments will be extended out an additional 30 days. This means guests have until 90 days prior to their Adventure start date to make final payment. The deposit remains non-refundable.
  • It should be noted that the deposit payment will continue to follow current cancellation guidelines and is non-refundable 15+ days after it is paid should the Guest choose to cancel their reservation. With this extension, final payment is due 90 days before the start of the adventure.
  • Adventures by Disney is also offering a temporary adjustment to their terms and conditions to provide more flexibility for Guests. Guests currently booked on adventures through September 30, 2020 can change their reservation and receive a 100% credit to be used toward a future adventure (previously this policy was for departures through August 31, 2020). Guests may select a new travel date and/or an alternate adventure by March 31, 2021 by calling (855) 223-0025 or (407) 566-8345. The credit is non-refundable and standard prevailing rates will apply.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend