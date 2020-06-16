Adventures by Disney Cancels Trips Through August, Extends Refund Options

Though many of the Disney parks around the world are ramping up to reopen, other facets of The Walt Disney Company are still being subjected to the trials of COVID-19. As a result of this, Adventures by Disney has made the decision to cancel trips through August of this year.
What’s Happening:
- With the wellbeing of their Guests and team members as a top priority, and in line with direction from health experts and government officials, Adventures by Disney has made the decision to suspend departures through August 31, 2020. All impacted Guests and travel agents will be contacted by Adventures by Disney.
- In light of this cancellation, Adventures By Disney is offering booked guests the choice of a future travel credit to be used for a 2020 or 2021 Adventures by Disney trip, or a full refund. There are more than 35 Adventures by Disney trips available, with reimagined trips to Australia, Austria and Czech Republic, Spain, and Ecuador: Amazon and Galapagos Islands. In addition, in 2021 they are excited to announce the additions of New Zealand, Portugal and Grand Europe: England, France & Italy to our line-up of available destinations.
- If a booked guest does not contact Adventures by Disney by Friday, July 31, 2020, their reservation will automatically cancel, and a refund will be issued back to the original form of payment. Guests requesting a refund should know that any refunds will be processed in our normal course of business, but may be delayed due to the high volume.
- A Final Payment Extension will be automatically added to all reservations for adventures departing through November 30, 2020 (previously the extension was for departures through October 31, 2020). Final payments will be extended out an additional 30 days. This means guests have until 90 days prior to their Adventure start date to make final payment. The deposit remains non-refundable.
- It should be noted that the deposit payment will continue to follow current cancellation guidelines and is non-refundable 15+ days after it is paid should the Guest choose to cancel their reservation. With this extension, final payment is due 90 days before the start of the adventure.
- Adventures by Disney is also offering a temporary adjustment to their terms and conditions to provide more flexibility for Guests. Guests currently booked on adventures through September 30, 2020 can change their reservation and receive a 100% credit to be used toward a future adventure (previously this policy was for departures through August 31, 2020). Guests may select a new travel date and/or an alternate adventure by March 31, 2021 by calling (855) 223-0025 or (407) 566-8345. The credit is non-refundable and standard prevailing rates will apply.