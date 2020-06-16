Disney Parks Video Shows Us How To Draw Iron Man

We’ve seen numerous character tutorials from the staff at Walt Disney Animation Studios, but today, the Disney Parks YouTube channel has treated us to something new. Today, we get to learn how to draw Iron Man from a staffer involved with the Iron Man Experience at Hong Kong Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Brian Crosby, Creative Director of Marvel Themed Entertainment takes to the page and shows us how to draw Iron Man, based on his experience working with the character for attractions at Hong Kong Disneyland

Along with teaching us how to draw the famous Marvel Hero, Crosby also shares little tidbits about the Iron Man Experience in Tomorrowland at Hong Kong Disneyland. He also teaches us how to flourish our drawings with a landmark from the attraction.