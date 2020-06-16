Disney Parks Video Shows Us How To Draw Iron Man

We’ve seen numerous character tutorials from the staff at Walt Disney Animation Studios, but today, the Disney Parks YouTube channel has treated us to something new. Today, we get to learn how to draw Iron Man from a staffer involved with the Iron Man Experience at Hong Kong Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Brian Crosby, Creative Director of Marvel Themed Entertainment takes to the page and shows us how to draw Iron Man, based on his experience working with the character for attractions at Hong Kong Disneyland.
- Along with teaching us how to draw the famous Marvel Hero, Crosby also shares little tidbits about the Iron Man Experience in Tomorrowland at Hong Kong Disneyland. He also teaches us how to flourish our drawings with a landmark from the attraction.
- Originally opened in 2017, The Iron Man Experience was the first Marvel-based ride at any Disney Theme Park. Anchoring a unique storyline, the eminent innovator and pioneer, Tony Stark has selected Tomorrowland in Hong Kong Disneyland to host Stark Expo, where he will show off his latest high-tech creations in various exhibition halls – the Hall of Legacy, the Hall of Protection, the Hall of Energy and the Hall of Mobility. Guests are among the first to explore Tony Stark’s latest innovations up close and fly in a gravity-defying Iron Wing flight vehicle in the Iron Man Experience. He has also made Hong Kong the Asia headquarters of Stark Industries hereafter.
- The attraction also features the Iron Man Tech Showcase, which gives guests a personal encounter with Iron Man himself, and the Become Iron Man interactive game.
- The Iron Man Experience, as well as neighboring Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano-Battle are also set to play a role in a larger “theme-park universe” that will also incorporate the soon-to-open Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, and the Avengers Campus slated for Disneyland Paris.