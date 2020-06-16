Enjoy Vacation Savings Up To 35% With Room Offer at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

by | Jun 16, 2020 1:46 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Disney continues to announce reopening dates for their parks and resorts and guests are excited to get back to the magic. While Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa has not yet shared their opening timeline, they are currently offering savings of up to 35% on new reservations starting August 1, 2020.

Via DisneyAulani.com

Via DisneyAulani.com

What’s happening:

  • For a limited time, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is offering savings of up to 35% for guests booking new resort visits.
  • The special offer is good for stays most nights August 1 through November 22 and November 28 through December 21, 2020, with check-out on December 22, 2020.Room Discount Savings:
    • Save 35% on select rooms for stays of 5 or more consecutive nights
    • Save 30% on select rooms for stays of 4 consecutive nights
    • Save 25% on select rooms for stays of 3 consecutive nights
  • This limited time offer can be booked now through October 24, 2020.
  • Our friends at Mouse Fan Travel can take the hassle out of planning and help your dream tropical getaway become a reality!

Returning to the Resorts:

  • As a reminder, at this time, Aulani is currently closed and an opening date has not yet been announced.
  • When the resort does reopen, Aulani Resort rooms, restaurants and other locations may be limited in capacity and subject to restricted availability.
  • Additionally, some offerings may be closed based on direction from health experts and government officials to promote physical distancing. Offerings are not guaranteed.
  • Aulani Resort reserves the right to cancel any reservations or purchases and provide applicable refunds.
  • Recently, Disney’s Hilton Head Island and Vero Beach resorts have reopened with updated health and safety measures. Check out our photo tour of Vero Beach to see how Disney is welcoming guests back to their resorts.

Good to Know:

  • Savings are based on the non-discounted price for the same room and the same travel dates.
  • Guests can book this offer from June 16, 2020 through October 24, 2020. Travel must be completed by December 22, 2020.
  • Not valid on suites and 3-Bedroom Grand Villas, or on previously booked rooms.
  • Advance reservations required.
  • Excludes applicable fees and taxes.
  • Limit two (2) rooms per reservation and occupancy restrictions apply per room.
  • Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.
  • Subject to restrictions and change without notice. Select activities require additional fees.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
