Hulu Debuts Official Trailer for Andy Samberg Comedy “Palm Springs”

Feeling stuck in an infinite loop? Break the cycle with Hulu’s upcoming original comedy, Palm Springs. Earlier today, the streamer shared the official trailer for the new comedy that’s set to debut on July 10.

What’s happening:

Hulu Palm Springs . The comedy is scheduled to debut on the stream on July 10th.

. The comedy is scheduled to debut on the stream on July 10th. Hulu acquired the worldwide rights

The film, which also stars Cristin Milloti, is produced by Samberg and his Lonely Island partners Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone produced the film under their Party Over Here banner.

Synopsis:

“When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.”

Cast:

Andy Samberg

Cristin Milioti

J.K. Simmons

Meredith Hagner

Camila Mendes

Tyler Hoechlin

Peter Gallagher

Creative team:

Directed by: Max Barbakow

Written by: Andy Siara

Produced by: Andy Samberg Becky Sloviter Akiva Schaffer Jorma Taccone Dylan Sellers Chris Parker

Executive produced by: Gabby Revilla Lugo

Produced by: Limelight Lonely Island Classics Neon (serving as the theatrical distributor)



What they’re saying:

The Filmmakers: “Weddings, love, family, exes, heartbreak, a whole lot of pain and suffering, a fair amount of joy, babies, beers, burritos, death, war, violence, and finally—sex, drugs, and a big rock with a hole in it. Most of life can be boiled down to these words. So can Palm Springs.”