Everything Coming to Disney+ in July

Disney+ has shared a list of all of their planned additions to the streaming service in July! This includes new exclusives like Hamilton and Muppets Now, plus library additions like The Mighty Ducks, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and vintage TV specials like The Mouseketters at Walt Disney World! July is shaping up to be another great month on Disney+!
New Exclusives
Movies
Hamilton – Coming July 3rd
“An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
TV Shows
- Muppets Now
- July 31st – Due Date
- It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer
- July 3rd – Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses
- July 10th – Avalanche Rescue Dogs & The Beagle Brigade
- July 17th – Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs (Season Finale)
- Pixar in Real Life
- June 3rd – UP: Balloon Cart Away
- Disney Family Sundays
- July 3rd – Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater
- July 10th – Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree
- July 17th – Moana: Tomato Photo Holder
- July 24th – The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet
- July 31st – Mickey and Minnie: Pillows
- One Day at Disney Shorts
- July 3rd – Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain
- July 10th – Marc Smith: Story Artist
- July 17th – Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager
- July 24th – Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter
- July 31st – Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director
New Library Additions
July 3rd
Movies
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
- Ice Age: Collision Course
- Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
- The Big Green
- The Mighty Ducks
TV Shows
- Animal ER (S1-2)
- Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)
July 10th
Movies
TV Shows
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)
- Gigantosaurus (S1)
- Secrets of the Zoo (S3)
July 17th
Movies
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Disneyland/Wonderful World of Disney TV Specials
- A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
- The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
TV Shows
- Disney Junior Music Lullabies
- Lost City of Machu Picchu
- Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)
- Wild Chile (S1)
July 24th
TV Shows
- Wild Congo (S1)
- Wild Sri Lanka (S1)
July 31st
TV Shows
- Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
- Animal Showdown (S1)
- Best Job Ever (S1)
- Big Cat Games
- Cradle of the Gods
- Destination World (S1)
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)
- Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)
- Hidden Kingdoms of China
- Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
- India’s Wild Leopards
- Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
- King Fishers (S1)
- Lost Temple of the Inca
- Marvel Funko (S1-2)
- Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
- Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)
- What Sam Sees (S1)
Weekly Watch Guide
