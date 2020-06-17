Everything Coming to Disney+ in July

by | Jun 17, 2020 1:39 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney+ has shared a list of all of their planned additions to the streaming service in July! This includes new exclusives like Hamilton and Muppets Now, plus library additions like The Mighty Ducks, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and vintage TV specials like The Mouseketters at Walt Disney World! July is shaping up to be another great month on Disney+!

New Exclusives

Movies

Hamilton – Coming July 3rd

“An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

TV Shows

  • Muppets Now
    • July 31st – Due Date
  • It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer
    • July 3rd – Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses
    • July 10th – Avalanche Rescue Dogs & The Beagle Brigade
    • July 17th – Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs (Season Finale)
  • Pixar in Real Life
    • June 3rd – UP: Balloon Cart Away
  • Disney Family Sundays
    • July 3rd – Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater
    • July 10th – Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree
    • July 17th – Moana: Tomato Photo Holder
    • July 24th – The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet
    • July 31st – Mickey and Minnie: Pillows
  • One Day at Disney Shorts
    • July 3rd – Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain
    • July 10th – Marc Smith: Story Artist
    • July 17th – Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager
    • July 24th – Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter
    • July 31st – Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director

New Library Additions

July 3rd

Movies

TV Shows

  • Animal ER (S1-2)
  • Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

July 10th

Movies

TV Shows

  • Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)
  • Gigantosaurus (S1)
  • Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

July 17th

Movies

  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disneyland/Wonderful World of Disney TV Specials

  • A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
  • The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

TV Shows

  • Disney Junior Music Lullabies  
  • Lost City of Machu Picchu
  • Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)
  • Wild Chile (S1)

July 24th

TV Shows

  • Wild Congo (S1)
  • Wild Sri Lanka  (S1)

July 31st

TV Shows

  • Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
  • Animal Showdown  (S1)
  • Best Job Ever (S1)
  • Big Cat Games
  • Cradle of the Gods
  • Destination World  (S1)
  • Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)
  • Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)
  • Hidden Kingdoms of China
  • Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
  • India’s Wild Leopards
  • Jungle Animal Rescue  (S1)
  • King Fishers (S1)
  • Lost Temple of the Inca
  • Marvel Funko (S1-2)
  • Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
  • Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)
  • What Sam Sees (S1)

Weekly Watch Guide

Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend