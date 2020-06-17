Everything Coming to Disney+ in July

Disney+ has shared a list of all of their planned additions to the streaming service in July! This includes new exclusives like Hamilton and Muppets Now, plus library additions like The Mighty Ducks, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and vintage TV specials like The Mouseketters at Walt Disney World! July is shaping up to be another great month on Disney+!

New Exclusives

Movies

Hamilton – Coming July 3rd

“An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

TV Shows

Muppets Now July 31st – Due Date

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer July 3rd – Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses July 10th – Avalanche Rescue Dogs & The Beagle Brigade July 17th – Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs (Season Finale)

Pixar in Real Life June 3rd – UP: Balloon Cart Away

Disney Family Sundays July 3rd – Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater July 10th – Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree July 17th – Moana: Tomato Photo Holder July 24th – The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet July 31st – Mickey and Minnie: Pillows

One Day at Disney Shorts July 3rd – Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain July 10th – Marc Smith: Story Artist July 17th – Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager July 24th – Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter July 31st – Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director



New Library Additions

July 3rd

Movies

TV Shows

Animal ER (S1-2)

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

July 10th

Movies

TV Shows

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

July 17th

Movies

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disneyland/Wonderful World of Disney TV Specials

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

TV Shows

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

Wild Chile (S1)

July 24th

TV Shows

Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1)

July 31st

TV Shows

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Animal Showdown (S1)

Best Job Ever (S1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (S1)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

King Fishers (S1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (S1-2)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)

What Sam Sees (S1)

