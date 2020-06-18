ESPN to Broadcast an Evening Exploring Issues of Race in Sports Around the World on June 24th

This includes the previously announced Time for Change: We Won’t Be Defeated

The evening will begin at 7 pm with a re-air of the 30 for 30 documentary The 16th Man about the South African “Springbok” National Rugby Team, narrated by Morgan Freeman.

about the South African “Springbok” National Rugby Team, narrated by Morgan Freeman. The US premiere of Giants of Africa is at 9:00 pm, telling the story of Masai Ujiri and his journey to create lasting change and empower others to dream big by growing the game of basketball in Africa.

is at 9:00 pm, telling the story of Masai Ujiri and his journey to create lasting change and empower others to dream big by growing the game of basketball in Africa. The evening wraps with the 10:30 pm U.S. premiere of The Australian Dream, a two-hour documentary film about Australian Football League (AFL) player Adam Goodes, examining Australian Aboriginal identity and racism in Australia. What They’re Saying: Ilan Ben-Hanan, ESPN senior vice president, programming and acquisitions: “We want to augment Time for Change with an important and ambitious night of programming. The night will be dedicated to impactful storytelling around the issues of racism, diversity, inclusion, and social justice on a global scale.” Read Related Articles ESPN Multiplatform Content Initiative, The…

