Marvel Reveals Trailer for Comic Event “Empyre” Ahead of July Release

Marvel’s upcoming major comic crossover event, “Empyre,” will be hitting stores next month. In anticipation for the epic new event, Marvel has released a trailer, featuring some never-before-seen artwork.

After millennia of war, Emperor Hulkling has united the Kree and Skrull empires into one powerful Alliance – and only the Avengers and Fantastic Four stand in their path as their armada bears down upon the Earth.

The trailer above teases some major plot points from “Empyre,” including Captain Marvel

Marvel also shared a few shots of some of the pages form the upcoming story.

Preciously, Marvel shared looks at covers for two one-shots

We also got a look at the cover for “Empyre #4” all the way back in February, during C2E2

What does it take to build an Empyre? Be sure to read “Empyre #1,” when it goes on sale July 15 in comic shops and on the Marvel Comics App, to find out.

What they’re saying: