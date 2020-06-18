Video – New Gameplay Trailer, More Details for “Star Wars: Squadrons” Released During EA Play 2020

After first being announced last Friday and having its initial trailer premiere on Monday, the buzz for EA’s upcoming new flight simulator / space battle video game Star Wars: Squadrons is growing this week thanks to today’s EA Play Live event and its debut of a new six-minute gameplay trailer, plus the reveal of additional new information about the highly anticipated game.

Star Wars: Squadrons, which (according to EA) promises to have gamers “Buckle up, feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer dogfights alongside your squadron, and take off in a thrilling STAR WARS story,” is due out this fall and the excitement is palpable among lovers of all things from A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Watch Star Wars: Squadrons – Official Gameplay Trailer:

What’s happening:

The video game publisher Electronic Arts (AKA EA) released a new Gameplay Trailer for its upcoming space battle game Star Wars: Squadrons , which pits players against each other as pilots for the Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire.

Star Wars: Squadrons is set after the events of Return of the Jedi but prior to the Battle of Jakku which marked the final end of the Empire.

The game will feature the Rebel Alliance's Vanguard Squadron, which has also been depicted in the Star Wars: Alphabet Squadron novel series by author Alexander Freed. The opposing force in the game is known as Titan Squadron.

In addition to multiplayer online battles, a single-player story will span both factions and alternate levels between the Rebel and Imperial squadrons.

Players will have the option to experience the entire game in Virtual Reality.

Interactive elements in each ship include power management, targeting, and shields.

General Hera Syndulla and Admiral Rae Sloane from Star Wars television series and novels are expected to play a significant role in this game’s story. Rebel pilot Wedge Antilles will also make an appearance.

Rebel starfighters include X-Wings, A-Wings, U-Wings, and Y-Wings, while Imperial ships include TIE Fighters, TIE Interceptors, TIE Reapers, and TIE Bombers.

Ships and pilot appearances are customizable, as are the cockpit interiors and weaponry loadouts.

Multiplayer modes include Dogfight Mode, Fleet Battles,

Components like tractor beams, turrets, mines, capital ships, and flagships will also factor into gameplay.

What they’re saying:

EA: “This is the definitive Star Wars pilot experience.”

Star Wars: Squadrons will be released on Friday, October 2 for PlayStation4, XBox One, and Microsoft Windows. For more information be sure to visit EA’s official website.