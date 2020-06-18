Video – New Gameplay Trailer, More Details for “Star Wars: Squadrons” Released During EA Play 2020

by | Jun 18, 2020 5:17 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

After first being announced last Friday and having its initial trailer premiere on Monday, the buzz for EA’s upcoming new flight simulator / space battle video game Star Wars: Squadrons is growing this week thanks to today’s EA Play Live event and its debut of a new six-minute gameplay trailer, plus the reveal of additional new information about the highly anticipated game.

Star Wars: Squadrons, which (according to EA) promises to have gamers “Buckle up, feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer dogfights alongside your squadron, and take off in a thrilling STAR WARS story,” is due out this fall and the excitement is palpable among lovers of all things from A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Watch Star Wars: Squadrons – Official Gameplay Trailer:

What’s happening:

  • The video game publisher Electronic Arts (AKA EA) released a new Gameplay Trailer for its upcoming space battle game Star Wars: Squadrons, which pits players against each other as pilots for the Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire.
  • Star Wars: Squadrons is set after the events of Return of the Jedi but prior to the Battle of Jakku which marked the final end of the Empire.
  • The game will feature the Rebel Alliance’s Vanguard Squadron, which has also been depicted in the Star Wars: Alphabet Squadron novel series by author Alexander Freed. The opposing force in the game is known as Titan Squadron.
  • In addition to multiplayer online battles, a single-player story will span both factions and alternate levels between the Rebel and Imperial squadrons.
  • Players will have the option to experience the entire game in Virtual Reality.
  • Interactive elements in each ship include power management, targeting, and shields.
  • General Hera Syndulla and Admiral Rae Sloane from Star Wars television series and novels are expected to play a significant role in this game’s story. Rebel pilot Wedge Antilles will also make an appearance.
  • Rebel starfighters include X-Wings, A-Wings, U-Wings, and Y-Wings, while Imperial ships include TIE Fighters, TIE Interceptors, TIE Reapers, and TIE Bombers.
  • Ships and pilot appearances are customizable, as are the cockpit interiors and weaponry loadouts.
  • Multiplayer modes include Dogfight Mode, Fleet Battles,
  • Components like tractor beams, turrets, mines, capital ships, and flagships will also factor into gameplay.

What they’re saying:

  • EA: “This is the definitive Star Wars pilot experience.”

Star Wars: Squadrons will be released on Friday, October 2 for PlayStation4, XBox One, and Microsoft Windows. For more information be sure to visit EA’s official website.

 
 
Comments

