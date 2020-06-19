Marvel Shares Details for Two Post-“Empyre” Comics

by | Jun 19, 2020 10:48 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

“Empyre,” the legendary epic that will shatter the Marvel Universe, will hit stands starting July 15 and its seismic events will bring new dangers to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Marvel’s First Family. This September, learn the extent of this saga’s repercussions in two titanic one-shots, “Empyre: Aftermath Avengers #1” and “Empyre: Fallout Fantastic Four #1.”

  • Dan Slott pens “Empyre: Fallout Fantastic Four #1,” which promises two major turning points for the entire Marvel Universe as the fate of all future Kree/Skrull Wars is placed in the hands of Reed Richards and his family, the Fantastic Four.
  • Who will be left standing the fallout of Empyre? Find out this September in “Empyre: Fallout Fantastic Four #1” and “Empyre: Aftermath Avengers #1.”
  • Yesterday, Marvel released a trailer, featuring some never-before-seen artwork.
  • The trailer teases some major plot points from “Empyre,” including Captain Marvel becoming an accuser, the fall of Black Panther and the betrayal of the Avengers by one of their own.

  • Previously, Marvel shared looks at covers for two one-shots: “Empyre #0 Avengers,” which will be released on June 24, and “Empyre #0 Fantastic Four,” which will be released July 8.

  • What does it take to build an Empyre? Be sure to read “Empyre #1,” when it goes on sale July 15 in comic shops and on the Marvel Comics App, to find out.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed