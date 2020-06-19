Marvel Shares Details for Two Post-“Empyre” Comics

“Empyre,” the legendary epic that will shatter the Marvel Universe, will hit stands starting July 15 and its seismic events will bring new dangers to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Marvel’s First Family. This September, learn the extent of this saga’s repercussions in two titanic one-shots, “Empyre: Aftermath Avengers #1” and “Empyre: Fallout Fantastic Four #1.”

Dan Slott pens “Empyre: Fallout Fantastic Four #1,” which promises two major turning points for the entire Marvel Universe as the fate of all future Kree/Skrull Wars is placed in the hands of Reed Richards and his family, the Fantastic Four.

Who will be left standing the fallout of Empyre? Find out this September in “Empyre: Fallout Fantastic Four #1” and “Empyre: Aftermath Avengers #1.”

Yesterday, Marvel released a trailer, featuring some never-before-seen artwork.

The trailer teases some major plot points from “Empyre,” including Captain Marvel becoming an accuser, the fall of Black Panther and the betrayal of the Avengers by one of their own.

Previously, Marvel shared looks at covers for two one-shots

We also got a look at the cover for “Empyre #4” all the way back in February, during C2E2