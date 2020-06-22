New Art Revealed for “Cars Route 66 Road Trip” Coming Soon to Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris

Earlier we reported that Disneyland Paris is set to begin its phased reopening on July 15th, and tucked away in all that big news was something that we almost overlooked.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, it was announced that Disneyland Paris new details and procedures

A photo (above) of some concept art was revealed showcasing one of the scenes of the upcoming Cars Route 66 Road Trip.

Cars Route 66 Road Trip Cars experience with new decor, story, music and vehicles, bringing guests along a Route 66 Road Trip to discover natural wonders such as the World’s biggest lugnut and active water springs. Guests will even encounter Lightning McQueen and Mater along the way.

experience with new decor, story, music and vehicles, bringing guests along a Route 66 Road Trip to discover natural wonders such as the World’s biggest lugnut and active water springs. Guests will even encounter Lightning McQueen and Mater along the way. In the art, we see that an area from the former Studio Tram Tour attraction at the Walt Disney Studios Paris Cars- motif.

motif. It was revealed last October that the Studio Tram Tour at the Walt Disney Studios Paris would be closing Cars- themed attraction, but at the time there was no art showcasing what that attraction might look like.

themed attraction, but at the time there was no art showcasing what that attraction might look like. The attraction was originally set to debut this summer, but no official opening date has been set at this time.