New Art Revealed for “Cars Route 66 Road Trip” Coming Soon to Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris

What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, it was announced that Disneyland Paris would begin their phased reopening on July 15th. Among the new details and procedures that were revealed as part of this news, one last blurb caught our attention about the future of Disneyland Paris, more specifically some coming attractions.
- A photo (above) of some concept art was revealed showcasing one of the scenes of the upcoming Cars Route 66 Road Trip.
- Cars Route 66 Road Trip will be a fully themed Cars experience with new decor, story, music and vehicles, bringing guests along a Route 66 Road Trip to discover natural wonders such as the World’s biggest lugnut and active water springs. Guests will even encounter Lightning McQueen and Mater along the way.
- In the art, we see that an area from the former Studio Tram Tour attraction at the Walt Disney Studios Paris park (that might also look familiar to fans of Disney-MGM/Hollywood Studios) has been rethemed to fit the Cars-motif.
- It was revealed last October that the Studio Tram Tour at the Walt Disney Studios Paris would be closing to make way for a new Cars-themed attraction, but at the time there was no art showcasing what that attraction might look like.
- The attraction was originally set to debut this summer, but no official opening date has been set at this time.
