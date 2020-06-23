Adventures by Disney Cancels Departures Through September 15

More Adventures by Disney departures planned for the summer of 2020 have been cancelled through September 15th.
What’s happening:
- Adventures by Disney has cancelled more departures through Thursday, September 15, 2020.
- Disney says they are making the wellbeing of guests and team members their top priority.
- The decision to cancel comes at the direction of health experts and government officials with whom Disney is in contact regarding the health and safety of travelers.
- Disney notes that at this time the cancellations do not include the Paris Escape vacation departing on September 15.
More Adventures by Disney:
- Guests wishing to plan an Adventures by Disney trip for 2021 can do so now. New bookings recently opened up for next year’s itineraries which include destinations to:
- New Zealand
- Portugal
- Grand Europe: England, France & Italy
- And many others
