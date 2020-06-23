Adventures by Disney Cancels Departures Through September 15

More Adventures by Disney departures planned for the summer of 2020 have been cancelled through September 15th.

What’s happening:

Adventures by Disney has cancelled more departures through Thursday, September 15, 2020.

Disney says they are making the wellbeing of guests and team members their top priority.

The decision to cancel comes at the direction of health experts and government officials with whom Disney is in contact regarding the health and safety of travelers.

Disney notes that at this time the cancellations do not include the Paris Escape vacation departing on September 15.

More Adventures by Disney:

Guests wishing to plan an Adventures by Disney trip for 2021 can do so now. New bookings recently opened up for next year’s itineraries New Zealand Portugal Grand Europe: England, France & Italy And many others

