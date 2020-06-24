Walt Disney Family Museum Launches App With Virtual Tour, Museum Highlights and More

by | Jun 24, 2020 3:17 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The Walt Disney Family Museum has launched a new app that features virtual tours, museum highlights, their official podcast and more.

What’s happening:

  • The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced new virtual offerings designed to make the galleries more accessible to guests of diverse abilities, economic circumstance, geographic location, and language.
  • These initiatives include:
    • Mobile app featuring a virtual tour and museum highlights
    • Audio guide translated into 12 different languages (including American Sign Language)
    • Audio-described tour for guests with vision impairment

Walt Disney Family Museum App:

  • TheWDFM mobile app has been carefully created to enhance the guest experience in a variety of ways whether guests are visiting The Walt Disney Family Museum in person or discovering the rich Disney legacy from the comfort of their homes.

  • For those visiting the museum, the app provides gallery-by-gallery tours in 12 languages, as well as an audio-described tour for people with vision impairment and a Scavenger Hunt designed to engage with younger guests. Translated languages include:
    • American Sign Language
    • Arabic
    • Brazilian Portuguese
    • English
    • French
    • German
    • Italian
    • Japanese
    • Korean
    • Russian
    • Simplified Chinese
    • Spanish
  • Other features of the app include a Social Story for families with children on the Autism Spectrum, a list of Top Ten Things to Visit at the museum, WD-FM Podcast episodes available to stream, and accommodations for iOS accessibility features.

The World of Tomorrow: A Virtual Community Art Exhibition

  • Also debuting within the WDFM mobile app is The World of Tomorrow: A Virtual Community Art Exhibition.
  • This virtual exhibition features works created by adult and teen artists from around the globe.
  • Inspired by each artists’ vision for a “world of tomorrow,” the diverse selection of paintings, drawings, photographs, and 3D objects will be on display in a 3D-rendered recreation of the Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall.

Virtual Tours:

  • The Walt Disney Family Museum is providing fans with on-demand Virtual Tour & Museum Highlights.
  • Guests of all ages can learn about Walt’s early endeavors and struggles, his storytelling principles, and the technological innovations that made classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) possible. Narrated by voiceover artists and producing partners Camille Dixon and Bill Rogers, the Virtual Tour will be offered free to the public on the museum’s website and the WDFM app for a limited time.
  • In light of the museum’s recent closure, the WDFM team transformed the Virtual Tour into an experience for people of all ages who wish to visit the museum and learn about Walt’s life in a virtual format.

What they’re saying:

  • Museum Executive Director Kirsten Komoroske: “We are committed to making the museum a more accessible space for our diverse and global audience, particularly during this unique time. These new initiatives are designed to ensure that guests have the opportunity to experience and learn about Walt’s inspirational story in a way that is most comfortable for them.”

More from the Walt Disney Family Museum:

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed