Walt Disney Family Museum Launches App With Virtual Tour, Museum Highlights and More

The Walt Disney Family Museum has launched a new app that features virtual tours, museum highlights, their official podcast and more.

What’s happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced new virtual offerings designed to make the galleries more accessible to guests of diverse abilities, economic circumstance, geographic location, and language.

These initiatives include: Mobile app featuring a virtual tour and museum highlights Audio guide translated into 12 different languages (including American Sign Language) Audio-described tour for guests with vision impairment



Walt Disney Family Museum App:

TheWDFM mobile app has been carefully created to enhance the guest experience in a variety of ways whether guests are visiting The Walt Disney Family Museum in person or discovering the rich Disney legacy from the comfort of their homes.

For those visiting the museum, the app provides gallery-by-gallery tours in 12 languages, as well as an audio-described tour for people with vision impairment and a Scavenger Hunt designed to engage with younger guests. Translated languages include: American Sign Language Arabic Brazilian Portuguese English French German Italian Japanese Korean Russian Simplified Chinese Spanish

Other features of the app include a Social Story for families with children on the Autism Spectrum, a list of Top Ten Things to Visit at the museum, WD-FM Podcast episodes available to stream, and accommodations for iOS accessibility features.

The app is available for free on the App Store Google Play

The World of Tomorrow: A Virtual Community Art Exhibition

Also debuting within the WDFM mobile app is The World of Tomorrow: A Virtual Community Art Exhibition

This virtual exhibition features works created by adult and teen artists from around the globe.

Inspired by each artists’ vision for a “world of tomorrow,” the diverse selection of paintings, drawings, photographs, and 3D objects will be on display in a 3D-rendered recreation of the Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall.

Virtual Tours:

The Walt Disney Family Museum is providing fans with on-demand Virtual Tour & Museum Highlights

Guests of all ages can learn about Walt’s early endeavors and struggles, his storytelling principles, and the technological innovations that made classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) possible. Narrated by voiceover artists and producing partners Camille Dixon and Bill Rogers, the Virtual Tour will be offered free to the public on the museum’s website and the WDFM app for a limited time.

(1937) possible. Narrated by voiceover artists and producing partners Camille Dixon and Bill Rogers, the Virtual Tour will be offered free to the public on the museum’s website and the WDFM app for a limited time. In light of the museum’s recent closure, the WDFM team transformed the Virtual Tour into an experience for people of all ages who wish to visit the museum and learn about Walt’s life in a virtual format.

What they’re saying:

Museum Executive Director Kirsten Komoroske: “We are committed to making the museum a more accessible space for our diverse and global audience, particularly during this unique time. These new initiatives are designed to ensure that guests have the opportunity to experience and learn about Walt’s inspirational story in a way that is most comfortable for them.”

More from the Walt Disney Family Museum: