Disney to Close Down Disney Channel in UK Market, Programming to Remain on Disney+

This fall, Disney will be shutting down Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD in their UK market. Disney and pay-TV platforms Sky and Virgin Media were unable to reach a distribution agreement leading to the decision to close down the channels. Disney Channel programming will remain available in the UK exclusively on Disney+.

What’s happening:

Deadline

This affects Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD which will go off the air at the end of September. Nat Geo and Fox channels will not be affected.

While audiences won’t be able to catch their favorite programming through their pay-TV subscriptions, Disney Channel shows will still be available exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+ launched in the UK and other Western European

What they’re saying:

A spokesman for Disney: “From October 1st, Disney+ will become the exclusive home for content from Disney Channel, DisneyXD and Disney Junior in the UK. The Walt Disney Company remains committed to our kids channels business.”

“From October 1st, Disney+ will become the exclusive home for content from Disney Channel, DisneyXD and Disney Junior in the UK. The Walt Disney Company remains committed to our kids channels business.” The Disney spokesman also notes that the company hopes to, “execute distribution agreements for Disney channels in many markets where Disney+ is also available.