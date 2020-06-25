Disney to Close Down Disney Channel in UK Market, Programming to Remain on Disney+

This fall, Disney will be shutting down Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD in their UK market. Disney and pay-TV platforms Sky and Virgin Media were unable to reach a distribution agreement leading to the decision to close down the channels. Disney Channel programming will remain available in the UK exclusively on Disney+.
What’s happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Disney will be shutting down its childrens channels in the UK after they were unable to reach a distribution agreement with Sky and Virgin Media.
- This affects Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD which will go off the air at the end of September. Nat Geo and Fox channels will not be affected.
- While audiences won’t be able to catch their favorite programming through their pay-TV subscriptions, Disney Channel shows will still be available exclusively on Disney+.
- Disney+ launched in the UK and other Western European markets this past spring.
What they’re saying:
- A spokesman for Disney: “From October 1st, Disney+ will become the exclusive home for content from Disney Channel, DisneyXD and Disney Junior in the UK. The Walt Disney Company remains committed to our kids channels business.”
- The Disney spokesman also notes that the company hopes to, “execute distribution agreements for Disney channels in many markets where Disney+ is also available.