Disney+ Summer Movie Nights to Feature New Releases Each Week Including “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Peanuts Movie”

Disney+ is ready for a summer full of fun and exciting movies that the whole family will love. The streaming service will be debuting new releases each week including Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Peanuts Movie now through August. So grab your family, some popcorn, and candy and get ready for Disney+ Summer Movie Nights!

This summer, set a date with Disney+ for Summer Movie Nights featuring a sizzling lineup of brand new original and newly announced family favorite movies coming to the service.

Beginning Friday, July 3 with the Disney+ premiere of Hamilton, families and fans can come together to watch blockbuster hits and original movies premiering every week.

Movies Coming to Disney+ This Summer

Friday, July 3

The Mighty Ducks – Emilio Estevez portrays a hotshot trial attorney who gets a unique community service assignment: coaching a hapless group of pee wee hockey players. Can he turn the worst team in the league into champs and face his personal demons along the way?

Friday, July 10

X-Men: Days of Future Past – The unstoppable characters from the original X-Men film trilogy join forces with their younger selves in an epic struggle to change the past and save our future.

Friday, July 17

X-Men: Apocalypse – Apocalypse, the most powerful mutant in the universe, tries to destroy all of mankind. To save humanity, Professor X leads the X-Men in a showdown that will determine the fate of the world.

Friday, July 24

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – Captain Jack Sparrow is pursued by old rival Captain Salazar and a crew of deadly ghosts who escape from the Devil’s Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea…notably him.

Friday, July 31

Incredibles 2 – Helen is called on to help bring Supers back, and Bob must juggle the daily heroics of home life. But when a new villain arises with a sinister plot, the Parrs meet the challenge together!

Friday, August 7

X-Men – The X-Men, a group of mutants with extraordinary powers, wage a fight against both intolerance, and a fellow band of radical mutants intent on exterminating the human race.

Friday, August 14

Ant-Man and the Wasp – As he struggles to balance his home life and Super Hero duties, Scott Lang finds he must suit up as Ant-Man again, joining the Wasp on an urgent mission to uncover secrets from the past.

Fantastic Four (2005) – Transformed into superheroes after surviving a disaster in space, The Fantastic Four struggle to reconcile their powers, responsibilities and relationships as a dysfunctional family. Overcoming their personal conflicts, they finally join forces to defeat Dr. Doom, the malevolent, metallic embodiment of their treacherous former patron.

Friday, September 4

The Wolverine – The Wolverine returns to face his ultimate nemesis in an action packed battle that takes him to modern day Japan; an epic fight that will change him forever.