Tokyo Disney Resort Previews New Health and Safety Measures Ahead of Reopening

With just days until their official reopening, Tokyo Disney Resort is sharing their health and safety tips for guests and Cast Members in a series of new videos.
What’s happening:
- Tokyo Disney Resort will reopen its parks Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea to the public on July 1st.
- In addition to limited capacity on attendance and other precautions, the Resort is also focusing on new health and safety measures.
- The Resort recently posted four new videos on their YouTube channel detailing the changes to operations and what guests can expect on their next visit.
- Even though the videos aren’t in English, viewers can easily follow along with the helpful visuals. Topics highlighted include:
- Park ticketing
- Practicing social distancing
- Cashless transactions at stores and restaurants
- New attraction procedures
- Hand sanitizing
- Temperature checks
- For more information, please visit our Tokyo Disney Resort Reopening Guide.
Social Distancing at Quick Service and Table Service Restaurants
Health and Safety at Shops
Ticket Reservations and Park Entry
Social Distancing at Attractions