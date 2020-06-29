Tokyo Disney Resort Previews New Health and Safety Measures Ahead of Reopening

With just days until their official reopening, Tokyo Disney Resort is sharing their health and safety tips for guests and Cast Members in a series of new videos.

What’s happening:

Tokyo Disney Resort will reopen its parks

In addition to limited capacity on attendance and other precautions, the Resort is also focusing on new health and safety measures.

The Resort recently posted four new videos on their YouTube channel

Even though the videos aren’t in English, viewers can easily follow along with the helpful visuals. Topics highlighted include: Park ticketing Practicing social distancing Cashless transactions at stores and restaurants New attraction procedures Hand sanitizing Temperature checks

For more information, please visit our Tokyo Disney Resort Reopening Guide

Social Distancing at Quick Service and Table Service Restaurants

Health and Safety at Shops

Ticket Reservations and Park Entry

Social Distancing at Attractions