Two Disney Springs Restaurants Set to Lay Off Dozens of Employees

Two restaurants at Disney Springs are getting ready to lay off dozens of employees based on state records, according to MyNews13.
What’s Happening:
- Levy Restaurants, who operate both Terralina Crafted Italian and Paddlefish restaurants at Disney Springs, have filed notices with the state of Florida last week getting ready to lay off workers at both venues.
- According to the notices, effective August 1st, 143 positions will be eliminated between the two eateries, 87 at Paddlefish, and 56 at Terralina Crafted Italian.
- Most of the positions being laid off will include servers, bartenders, and cooks. According to the filings, these are not furloughs, but rather, permanent layoffs.
- 128 Employees will remain at the two restaurants, however, those remaining will be subjected to reduced hours.
- Disney Springs reopened after having been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic a month ago with new safety and cleaning programs and procedures in place.
- Recently, Universal Orlando announced that they would also be conducting layoffs from multiple lines of business as they get ready to proceed with future expansion projects, including Universal’s Epic Universe, a new theme park that was originally scheduled to open in 2023 before getting delayed for an undisclosed period of time.