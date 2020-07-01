Star Wars The Sith LEGO Art Set Coming This Summer, Includes Darth Maul, Darth Vader, Kylo Ren

Across the 43 years since the original film made its blockbuster debut, the Star Wars franchise has introduced some very memorable bad guys into the pop culture lexicon.

Today LEGO and Lucasfilm have revealed a new portrait building set called LEGO Art Star Wars The Sith, which depicts three of the series’ most famous villains– Darth Maul, Darth Vader, and Kylo Ren– across several conversation-starter wall pieces.

What’s happening:

LEGO has announced a new LEGO Art set called Star Wars The Sith, which includes three separate portraits featuring Darth Maul (from the Star Wars prequel trilogy), Darth Vader (from the original Star Wars trilogy), and Kylo Ren (from the Star Wars sequel trilogy).

The set also includes a spoken-word soundtrack for builders to play while constructing the art pieces, which includes “fascinating anecdotes from the creative minds who brought the galaxy far, far away to life” such as Famed Lucasfilm concept artist Doug Chiang and “the inspiration behind each design for a fully immersive and educational building experience” from LEGO designer Glyn Dillon.

LEGO Art Star Wars The Sith three-in-one portrait set includes 3,395 pieces (most of which are multicolored 1×1 studs) and can be combined into one extra-tall image of Darth Vader as an alternate model.

What they’re saying:

StarWars.com: “Even if you aren’t an artist, self-made portraits of Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and Kylo Ren are within your grasp thanks to a new line of LEGO Art projects geared toward adult fans. Using the interlocking tiles as a creative canvas for a new design, pop culture fans can pay homage to their favorite characters from the Star Wars galaxy by creating their very own LEGO artwork portrait to proudly display in their homes, offices or wherever they enjoy their music, film or art.”

LEGO Art Star Wars The Sith building set will be available from international retailers starting August 1, and in the United States from September 1.