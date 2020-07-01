Tickets for Cirque Du Soleil/Disney Collaboration, “Drawn To Life” On Sale Now

Despite recent news regarding Cirque Du Soleil’s future, it appears that tickets for the highly anticipated collaboration between Cirque Du Soleil and Disney are on sale now for shows scheduled to begin in November of this year.

What’s Happening:

Just days ago, Cirque Du Soleil announced

. Originally expected to go into previews in March with a premiere in April, that was delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent news of the financial troubles of Cirque Du Soleil as well as their announcement that all shows will be paused gave many a grim outlook for the future of Drawn to Life .

. However, that grim outlook has turned around and as of today, tickets for Drawn to Life are now on sale through Cirque’s official website