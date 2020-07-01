Tickets for Cirque Du Soleil/Disney Collaboration, “Drawn To Life” On Sale Now

Despite recent news regarding Cirque Du Soleil’s future, it appears that tickets for the highly anticipated collaboration between Cirque Du Soleil and Disney are on sale now for shows scheduled to begin in November of this year.
What’s Happening:
- Just days ago, Cirque Du Soleil announced that they were putting a pause on all performances and sought court protection from its creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) in Canada and Chapter 15 in the US, in order to avoid bankruptcy.
- Meanwhile, at Walt Disney World, Cirque was collaborating with Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney Animation Studios on a highly-anticipated new production, Drawn To Life. Originally expected to go into previews in March with a premiere in April, that was delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The recent news of the financial troubles of Cirque Du Soleil as well as their announcement that all shows will be paused gave many a grim outlook for the future of Drawn to Life.
- However, that grim outlook has turned around and as of today, tickets for Drawn to Life are now on sale through Cirque’s official website with shows beginning in November!
- The show appears to be scheduled five days a week with one performance each day, and is typically dark on Sundays and Mondays. It should also be noted that shows are only scheduled (at this time) until January 23rd, 2021.
- The new show follows the story of Julie, a courageous and determined girl who discovers an unexpected gift left by her late father: an unfinished animation piece. Guided by a surprising pencil, she embarks on an inspiring quest sprinkled with her Disney childhood memories. Through this journey, she learns to imagine new possibilities and animate the story of her future.
- The first date the new show is available, according to the ticket site, is Thursday, November 5th, 2020.