Tokyo Disney Resort App Now Available in English from US App Stores

Tokyo Disney Resort has released their official app for the first time in English on US app stores.
What’s Happening:
- The Tokyo Disney Resort App, similar to the Disneyland App and My Disney Experience, is now available in the US app store in English.
- The app was previously only available in Japanese app stores and didn’t include English language options.
- Through the app, Guests can see current wait times for attractions, make FastPass selections, enter lotteries for shows, book priority seating at restaurants, and more.
- Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea reopened on July 1st with new health and safety guidelines. Click here to see all of the reopening guidelines.
- Guests can download the Tokyo Disney Resort app from the Apple App Store and Google Play.