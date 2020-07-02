Coca-Cola and “Hamilton” on Disney+ Unite On New Initiative to Help Families and Restaurants

Coca-Cola and Disney have joined forces to launch a new initiative around the premiere of Hamilton to help families and restaurants around the world with World Central Kitchen.

What’s Happening:

Hamilton

Coca-Cola has donated $1 million to World Central Kitchen, which will become 100,000 meals in the United States and Mexico.

The donation will also help approximately 150 local restaurants to rehire up to 1,400 employees.

World Central Kitchen plans to expand to more countries in the future.

Hamilton premieres Friday, July 3rd, on Disney+