Coca-Cola and “Hamilton” on Disney+ Unite On New Initiative to Help Families and Restaurants

Coca-Cola and Disney have joined forces to launch a new initiative around the premiere of Hamilton to help families and restaurants around the world with World Central Kitchen.
What’s Happening:
- Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda joins Chef José Andrés in a new video to discuss the importance of food and helping families and restaurants during these uncertain times.
- Coca-Cola has donated $1 million to World Central Kitchen, which will become 100,000 meals in the United States and Mexico.
- The donation will also help approximately 150 local restaurants to rehire up to 1,400 employees.
- World Central Kitchen plans to expand to more countries in the future.
- Hamilton premieres Friday, July 3rd, on Disney+.