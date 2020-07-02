Hamilton’s Original Schuyler Sisters Reuniting at ESSENCE Fest on July 4th

Hamilton fans can attend a virtual reunion of “The Schuyler Sisters” at ESSENCE Festival on Saturday, July 4th, at 6:35 pm.
What’s Happening:
- ESSENCE Festival is reuniting The Schuyler Sisters from the Disney+ version of Hamilton on July 4th at 6:35 pm.
- Philippa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones originated the roles in the original Broadway cast.
- Fans can sign up for the virtual event here.
- Hamilton is a Disney+ exclusive premiering July 3rd. The only way to see it is with a Disney+ subscription.