Hamilton’s Original Schuyler Sisters Reuniting at ESSENCE Fest on July 4th

Hamilton fans can attend a virtual reunion of “The Schuyler Sisters” at ESSENCE Festival on Saturday, July 4th, at 6:35 pm.

What’s Happening:

ESSENCE Festival Hamilton on July 4th at 6:35 pm.

on July 4th at 6:35 pm. Philippa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones originated the roles in the original Broadway cast.

Fans can sign up for the virtual event here

Hamilton is a Disney+ exclusive Disney+ subscription