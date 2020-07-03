Construction Photo Update: Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs

Announced just last month, construction walls have gone up for Gideon’s Bakehouse, a new experience coming to The Landing at Disney Springs.

The new eatery is going into the former home of Rustic Cuff, a pop-up jewelry shop that opened in February and was only intended to be at Disney Springs for a limited engagement.

No opening date has been set, but Gideon’s Bakehouse will open before the end of 2020. Guests will find it in The Landing across from Jock Lyndsey’s Hangar Bar.

You can learn more about the cookies and specialty coffees that Gideon’s Bakery will serve here.