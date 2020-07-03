Construction Photo Update: The Cove at the Swan and Dolphin

Today we got a look at the construction progress on The Cove, a third tower being added to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin. The project was first announced in 2018 with an expected opening in 2020, although no opening date has been announced.

The tower is being built across the street from the Swan and Dolphin, next to the parking lot of Fantasia Gardens mini-golf. All of our photos of the site were taken from Fantasia Gardens.

The V-shaped tower doesn’t conform to the pink and turquoise design of the Swan and Dolphin resorts and isn’t themed to an animal. It won’t have animal statues on the roof, but will have a rooftop restaurant and bar.

Most of the exterior of the building will be windows and a mid-section of windows were recently installed. You can see more photos of the resort in the gallery below.

The construction wall features concept art of the finished property, including The Cove’s swimming pool. For more images of concept art, click here.