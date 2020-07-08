Star Wars: The Clone Wars 4-Piece Limited Edition Pin Set Now Available from Entertainment Earth

Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans won’t want to miss their chance to bring home a 4-piece limited edition enamel pin set exclusive to Entertainment Earth.
What’s Happening:
- Monogram International’s summer convention exclusive Star Wars: The Clone Wars 4-piece pin set is now available online exclusively from Entertainment Earth.
- This limited edition pin set comes with Ahsoka, Rex, Ventress, and the Star Wars: The Clone Wars logo.
- Each pin measures 1 ¾-inches and is packaged in a clear, hard display case perfect for displaying.
- The retail price of this exclusive limited edition pin set is $19.99.
- Click here to order your Star Wars: The Clone Wars 4-piece pin set before they sell out.