“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Animated Series Coming to Disney+, Spin-Off of “The Clone Wars”

Were you a fan of the Bad Batch, the new set of off-kilter clones introduced during the seventh and final season of Lucasfilm Animation’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+? If so, you’ll have a lot to look forward to in the future as Disney and Lucasfilm announced today they will be creating a follow-up series focused on these characters entitled Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Star Wars mega-producer Dave Filoni is teaming with other regular contributors to the franchise to bring this spin-off to the small screen sometime next year. According to the official Disney+ description for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.”

What’s happening:

Disney+ has ordered the new Lucasfilm Animation series Star Wars: The Bad Batch , which is a spin-off of characters introduced in the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars .

, which is a spin-off of characters introduced in the seventh and final season of . Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be executive produced by The Clone Wars writer/director/producer and The Mandalorian producer/director Dave Filoni, along with Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, and Jennifer Corbett. Carrie Beck will serve as co-executive producer while Josh Rimes holds the title of producer.

will be executive produced by writer/director/producer and producer/director Dave Filoni, along with Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, and Jennifer Corbett. Carrie Beck will serve as co-executive producer while Josh Rimes holds the title of producer. The series will take place in the wake of the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which means we’ll get to see what happens to the Bad Bad during and after Order 66, then experience their reaction to “a rapidly changing galaxy” now that the Galactic Empire has seized control from the fallen Republic.

What they’re saying:

Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+: “Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series. While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been set for a 2021 premiere on Disney+.