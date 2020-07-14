IGN Shares First Look Photos of Marvel’s “Helstrom” Coming to Hulu

This Fall, horror fans will have some new Marvel characters to embrace as they celebrate the spooky season. Helstorm is coming to Hulu as part of their Huluween lineup, and IGN shared a first look at the new series.

What’s Happening:

Marvel is bringing their classic comic series Hellstrom to Hulu and no, this isn’t one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe tie-in shows.

Helstrom (the spelling for the series) follows the story of a brother and sister who’s father has some demonic tendencies and the interesting ways in which they try to rid the world of those like him.

Season one of the live-action show will feature 10-episodes, and is scheduled to debut this Fall on the streamer.

This morning, IGN offered fans a first look the cast of Helstrom with six photos from various scenes. Take a look:

While Hulu has not yet announced a premiere date for the series, they do plan to release it as part of their Huluween lineup.

Synopsis:

“As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.”

The series stars: