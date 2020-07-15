Dole Teams Up with Pixar’s “Monsters Inc.” for “Fruits and Veggies Don’t Have to Be Scary” Initiative

With a little help from Monsters Inc., Dole Food Company and Disney are taking the terror out of produce and making fruits and vegetables more fun and accessible. Dole has launched a new summer program that will help families discover tasty recipes that incorporate healthy foods.

What’s Happening:

Getting kids to eat healthy can be quite the challenge and sometimes parents just want to scream!

Picky eaters who have an aversion to fruits and vegetables might be experiencing what is known as produce paranoia, but don’t worry, the Monsters Inc. gang is here to help.

Disney and Pixar’s Monsters Inc. are teaming up with Dole Food Company

The company is launching a unique summer initiative designed to widen the public’s produce horizons to create new family favorites beyond the tried and true. As part of the program, fans can discover: Original recipes Serving suggestions Digital and social activations Family-friendly activities Fun trivia Influencer partnerships that celebrate the not-so-scary realm of the world’s more unusual fresh produce options.

For original recipes, nutritional insights, and other information, visit dole.com Facebook Instagram Twitter Pinterest

Monsters in the Kitchen Recipes

Dole worked closely with the team at Pixar and Disney to create 10 original “Monsters in the Kitchen” recipes inspired by Sulley, Mike, Roz, Boo and other Monstropolis residents. The first five scary delicious dishes created by Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s health and nutrition communications manager, were added to the Dole recipe library today.

Chicken Stuffed Roz Heads Monsters, Inc. receptionist by topping Dole Avocado halves stuffed with lean chicken breast, Dole Green Grapes, Dole Celery and nonfat Greek yogurt with pretzel twists and sticks, and Dole Strawberry and Blueberry slices.

What They’re Saying:

William Goldfield, Dole’s director of communications: “Dole’s passion for produce includes not only America’s favorites – bananas, apples, lettuces, celery, carrots and broccoli – but dozens of more diverse and exotic fruits and vegetables liked horned melon, dragonfruit and artichokes. Whether it’s their angry names and thorny exteriors, or simply a misperception about taste and preparation, produce paranoia has become a very real phenomenon. Even the beloved pineapple, the fruit at the very heart of Dole and the universal symbol for aloha and hospitality, can strike fear in those tasked with having to cut and serve one.”

“Dole’s passion for produce includes not only America’s favorites – bananas, apples, lettuces, celery, carrots and broccoli – but dozens of more diverse and exotic fruits and vegetables liked horned melon, dragonfruit and artichokes. Whether it’s their angry names and thorny exteriors, or simply a misperception about taste and preparation, produce paranoia has become a very real phenomenon. Even the beloved pineapple, the fruit at the very heart of Dole and the universal symbol for aloha and hospitality, can strike fear in those tasked with having to cut and serve one.” Goldfield: “In addition to introducing (or reintroducing) families to forgotten fruits and veggies, we’re out to correct some everyday produce myths ranging from brussels sprouts will always taste bitter to there is no good use for overripe bananas. Plus, we’ll lay to rest forever the misconception that only perfectly ripe, unblemished produce is worthy of our recipes and attention. That’s because, like the characters in a Disney or Pixar feature, you can’t judge a fruit or vegetable by its appearance; nature’s true beauty often lies within. And yes, we’ll remove the anxiety and show you how to cut a DOLE Tropical Gold Pineapple once and for all.”

More Dole and Disney: