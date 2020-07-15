The Muppets Gather for Video Call in Comical Teaser for Disney+ Series “Muppets Now”

It’s easy to imagine how excited actors get when they learn a project they’re working on has been picked up. But what about the Muppets? How would they respond? Well, wonder no more, as a new YouTube video shows the crew on a video chat discussing their new Disney+ series.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ and the Muppets are getting excited for the upcoming debut of Muppets Now—an all-new unscripted series starring the Jim Henson-created characters.
- As the July 31st premiere date draws closer, the Muppets, led by Kermit the Frog, have shared their recent video chat breaking the news that Disney+ had picked up the series for six episodes.
- Naturally, it wouldn’t be a Muppets meeting without a little bit of chaos! Joe from Legal joins the call to make sure everyone knows what’s up and to insist on a few things, like calling episodes “muppisodes” because it enhances the IP. Take a look:
The Gang’s All Here:
- Fans won’t want to miss all-new improvised comedy segments from their favorite Muppets including:
- Miss Piggy
- Beaker
- Camilla
- Dr. Bunsen Honeydew
- Fozzie Bear
- Gonzo the Great
- Kermit the Frog
- Pepe the King Prawn
- The Swedish Chef
- Scooter
- Uncle Deadly
- And more!
What They’re Saying:
- Kermit the Frog: “The Muppets are thrilled to be doing our first-ever unscripted show! It’s going to be extremely spontaneous and very surprising; almost as surprising as the fact that we ever actually used a script in the past.”
- Miss Piggy: “This is moi unfiltered, unexpurgated, and more unbelievably fabulous than ever. If you watch only one show on Disney+ ,you really should tune in more often. But whenever you watch, make it moi on Muppets Now.”
- Fozzie Bear: “For the first time ever, I’m working without a joke book, folks. It’s a new kind of totally improvised comedy I call ‘bare bear’! See what I did there? Ahh! Wocka! Wocka!”
- Scooter: “I knew Muppets Now was coming to Disney+ but I did NOT know they wanted Muppets Now NOW, as in right away, as in “doesn’t anybody give a warning around here’!? Gotta go upload those episodes pronto! Wish me luck; I’ll need it.”
The series is produced by The Muppets Studio and Soapbox Films. Muppets Now premieres Friday, July 31 at 12am PT. New episodes will be released every Friday.