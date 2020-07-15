The Muppets Gather for Video Call in Comical Teaser for Disney+ Series “Muppets Now”

by | Jul 15, 2020 10:59 AM Pacific Time

It’s easy to imagine how excited actors get when they learn a project they’re working on has been picked up. But what about the Muppets? How would they respond? Well, wonder no more, as a new YouTube video shows the crew on a video chat discussing their new Disney+ series.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney+ and the Muppets are getting excited for the upcoming debut of Muppets Nowan all-new unscripted series starring the Jim Henson-created characters.
  • As the July 31st premiere date draws closer, the Muppets, led by Kermit the Frog, have shared their recent video chat breaking the news that Disney+ had picked up the series for six episodes.
  • Naturally, it wouldn’t be a Muppets meeting without a little bit of chaos! Joe from Legal joins the call to make sure everyone knows what’s up and to insist on a few things, like calling episodes “muppisodes” because it enhances the IP. Take a look:

The Gang’s All Here: 

  • Fans won’t want to miss all-new improvised comedy segments from their favorite Muppets including:
    • Miss Piggy
    • Beaker
    • Camilla
    • Dr. Bunsen Honeydew
    • Fozzie Bear
    • Gonzo the Great
    • Kermit the Frog
    • Pepe the King Prawn
    • The Swedish Chef
    • Scooter
    • Uncle Deadly
    • And more!

What They’re Saying:  

  • Kermit the Frog: “The Muppets are thrilled to be doing our first-ever unscripted show! It’s going to be extremely spontaneous and very surprising; almost as surprising as the fact that we ever actually used a script in the past.”
  • Miss Piggy: “This is moi unfiltered, unexpurgated, and more unbelievably fabulous than ever. If you watch only one show on Disney+ ,you really should tune in more often. But whenever you watch, make it moi on Muppets Now.”
  • Fozzie Bear: “For the first time ever, I’m working without a joke book, folks. It’s a new kind of totally improvised comedy I call ‘bare bear’! See what I did there? Ahh! Wocka! Wocka!”
  • Scooter: “I knew Muppets Now was coming to Disney+ but I did NOT know they wanted Muppets Now  NOW, as in right away, as in “doesn’t anybody give a warning around here’!? Gotta go upload those episodes pronto! Wish me luck; I’ll need it.”

The series is produced by The Muppets Studio and Soapbox Films. Muppets Now premieres Friday, July 31 at 12am PT. New episodes will be released every Friday.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
