Disney Introduces Cast of “Frozen: The West End Musical”

Disney’s Frozen may have ended its run on Broadway, but the hit show will soon be coming to London. Today, Disney introduced the cast of Frozen: The West End Musical.

The cast of Frozen: The West End Musical includes: Samantha Barks as Elsa Stephanie McKeon as Anna Craig Gallivan as Olaf Oliver Ormson as Hans Obioma Ugoala as Kristoff Richard Frame as Weselton Ashley Birchall as Sven Mikayla Jade as Sven Jeremy Batt Cameron Burt Lauren Chia Laura Emmitt Hannah Fairclough Danielle Fiamanya Matt Gillett Joe Griffiths-Brown Emily Lane Justin-Lee Jones Jason Leigh Winter Emily Mae Jacob Maynard Gabriel Mokake Leisha Mollyneaux Sarah O’Connor Jemma Revell Joshua St. Clair Jacqui Sanchez Jak Skelly Jake Small Isabel Snaas Monica Swayne Anna Woodside

