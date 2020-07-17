Disney Introduces Cast of “Frozen: The West End Musical”

Disney’s Frozen may have ended its run on Broadway, but the hit show will soon be coming to London. Today, Disney introduced the cast of Frozen: The West End Musical.
- The cast of Frozen: The West End Musical includes:
- Samantha Barks as Elsa
- Stephanie McKeon as Anna
- Craig Gallivan as Olaf
- Oliver Ormson as Hans
- Obioma Ugoala as Kristoff
- Richard Frame as Weselton
- Ashley Birchall as Sven
- Mikayla Jade as Sven
- Jeremy Batt
- Cameron Burt
- Lauren Chia
- Laura Emmitt
- Hannah Fairclough
- Danielle Fiamanya
- Matt Gillett
- Joe Griffiths-Brown
- Emily Lane
- Justin-Lee Jones
- Jason Leigh Winter
- Emily Mae
- Jacob Maynard
- Gabriel Mokake
- Leisha Mollyneaux
- Sarah O’Connor
- Jemma Revell
- Joshua St. Clair
- Jacqui Sanchez
- Jak Skelly
- Jake Small
- Isabel Snaas
- Monica Swayne
- Anna Woodside
- This cast will bring Frozen to life when it debuts in the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London on April 2, 2021.
- Booking for the show will reopen on July 27.
- Back in May, Disney announced that Frozen had ended its run on Broadway.
- Frozen opened in 2018 and had recently welcomed new principal actors Ciara Renee and Mackenzie Kurtz. in February of 2020.