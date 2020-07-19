New Trailer for Beyonce’s “Black is King” Drops Ahead of July 31st Premiere on Disney+

by | Jul 19, 2020 2:16 PM Pacific Time

A new trailer for the anticipated visual album from Beyoncé, Black Is King, has debuted ahead of the July 31st premiere on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, Parkwood Entertainment and Disney+ released the new trailer and poster for Black Is King, a film by 24-time Grammy Award-winner Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, which will premiere globally on July 31, 2020, streaming on Disney+. The new film based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, will premiere two weeks after the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s global phenomenon, The Lion King. The film reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.
  • Simultaneously, a distribution deal was announced to make Black Is King available on much of the African Continent, including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Namibia, Cameroon, Liberia, Burundi, Senegal, Togo, Somalia, Benin, Congo, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Gabon, Cape Verde and many more countries through MultiChoice Group’s M-Net and Canal+ Afrique.
  • Black Is King was in production for one year and features an impressive list of diverse voices on its creative team, including directors Emmanuel Adjei (the film Shahmaran), Blitz Bazawule (the film The Burial of Kojo), Pierre Debusschere (Mine and Ghost videos for Beyoncé), Jenn Nkiru (BLACK TO TECHNO film), Ibra Ake (creative director and producer on the This is America video for Childish Gambino), Dikayl Rimmasch (CACHAO, UNO MAS film), Jake Nava (Crazy in Love, Single Ladies, Partition videos for Beyoncé) and co-director and long-time collaborator of Beyoncé, Kwasi Fordjour.

  • The list of additional co-directors and second unit directors adds to the crew’s global representation, including Dafe Oboro, Julian Klincewicz, Derek Milton, Meji Alabi, Joshua Kissi, Alexandre Moors and Deon Van Zyl.
  • Filmed in various locations, the film’s cinematography captures beautiful people and landscapes across continents, starting in New York, then Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium. From all those places came an extraordinary cast of actors and dancers that influenced the film’s rich tableau and vibrant choreography.
  • The new trailer provides a glimpse of some of the special guests in the film. They include models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, author and Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o, singer Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and JAY-Z, among others. Many artists featured on The Lion King: The Gift album also make appearances.
  • A celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience, Black Is King includes full-length videos for the songs Already, Brown Skin Girl, Mood 4 Eva and My Power, which is heard in the new trailer.

