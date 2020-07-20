Anaheim Planning Commission Approves Disneyland Hotel Disney Vacation Club Tower Plans

The City of Anaheim Planning Commission met on July 20th and approved the Disneyland Resort’s plans to build a Disney Vacation Club tower at the Disneyland Hotel.
What’s Happening:
- The City of Anaheim Planning Commission approved the conditional use permit, the tentative parcel map, and the final site map on July 20th for a twelve-story, 350-unit Disney Vacation Club tower to be built at the Disneyland Hotel.
- The decision to approve the plans was unanimous in a 7-to-0 vote.
- Several commissioners were very enthusiastic about the project, calling it “Long awaited.”
- Earlier this week, more details for the L-shaped tower were released in the planning document the commission reviewed.
- These additional details include room floor plans for all guest room types and artist renderings of the tower from different angles.